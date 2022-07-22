Today

Pubbin’ on the Patio — 5-7 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Live music, brews and food. Family friendly.

Movies in the Park — 9 p.m. Every Friday through Aug. 5. Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Movies start at dusk. Showing “Luca” (PG, 2021).

