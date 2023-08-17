Republican Rep. Lori McCann, of Idaho’s 6th Legislative District, was reprimanded by her party for the third time Tuesday night at the 1912 Center in Moscow.
The Latah County Republicans held a hearing during which they censured McCann over her voting record during this year’s Idaho Legislative session. After lengthy debate and eight separate votes, the chairperson of the hearing, Dan Schoenberg, said the central committee came to a conclusion around 11 p.m.
The Latah County Republican Central Committee, composed of 23 precinct officers voted in by the constituents in their precincts, began the hearing with objections to 13 of McCann’s votes this past session in the Idaho House.
The committee ultimately decided to censure McCann for five of the votes, including her decisions on HB 314, a library bill; HB 265, a drag-show bill; HB 155, a vaccine prohibitions bill; HB 259, an absentee ballot bill; and HB 273, a property tax budget bill.
“By doing this (hearing), part of the hope is that we create an environment to come together and have a better understanding of some of the core issues that we find important,” Schoenberg said Tuesday night. “We’re looking for an outcome, something that’s good for the community, the state, our representatives and the party. One could look at this as a highly negative thing, and we hope it’s not.”
McCann, who lives in Lewiston, released a statement regarding the censure Wednesday evening. She stated civility is still possible even when contentious encounters have become the new normal in community meetings across Idaho.
“Even though the matter was not completely dismissed, I was happy that the Committee took the time to really listen to what I had to say, and I very much appreciate that,” she said.
McCann stated she was disappointed, but not surprised, by the committee’s vote.
She disagrees with the Latah County Republicans in regard to not following the Idaho GOP platform. She stated she won’t be intimidated, but is willing to work toward better solutions.
McCann had already received rebukes from the Nez Perce County Republicans in March and the Lewis County Republicans in April. McCann’s district includes all Latah and Lewis counties, as well as part of Nez Perce County.
Schoenberg said the Republican Party’s rules state, on the first violation, there can be no penalties. The hearing is to present a document, and a conversation, on some of McCann’s voting patterns that conflict with the party’s principles.
McCann is still scheduled to return for the 2024 session. The actions taken so far have no effect on her status as a member of the Idaho House.
“Having a chance to explain issues that I encountered with some of the bills, and the opportunity to listen to the concerns of the Latah GOP Central Committee, was an important step to smoothing out expectations and frustrations,” McCann stated. “I’m always very happy to meet with voters, residents, business owners, students — everyone gets a voice and I’m here to make sure there are ears to listen.”