Republican Rep. Lori McCann, of Idaho’s 6th Legislative District, was reprimanded by her party for the third time Tuesday night at the 1912 Center in Moscow.

The Latah County Republicans held a hearing during which they censured McCann over her voting record during this year’s Idaho Legislative session. After lengthy debate and eight separate votes, the chairperson of the hearing, Dan Schoenberg, said the central committee came to a conclusion around 11 p.m.

The Latah County Republican Central Committee, composed of 23 precinct officers voted in by the constituents in their precincts, began the hearing with objections to 13 of McCann’s votes this past session in the Idaho House.

