Gov. Inslee visits, talks Pullman biodiesel possibility

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks to Washington State University students Friday at The Foley Institute on the Pullman campus.

 Anthony Kuipers/Daily News

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he is impressed with the proposed biodiesel plant that a company wants to locate in Pullman.

The governor visited Whitman County on a trip that included a meeting with the Port of Whitman commissioners. The commission has received a $5 million loan from the Washington Community Economic Revitalization Board to acquire property for a Agriculture Advancement Center, where the biodiesel plant would be the anchor tenant. AgTech OS is the company behind the plant, which would manufacture biodiesel from canola seeds.

Inslee also spoke to Washington State University students at The Foley Institute on campus and talked about the proposed plant.

