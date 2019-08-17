Gov. Brad Little on Friday appointed Rex Cromer and Diane Holt to the Bovill City Council.
Three of Bovill’s four city council members resigned earlier this year, and Little had to appoint two of the vacancies to establish a quorum of the council.
Cromer is a retired logger and has served as a Bovill City Council member in the past. He has also served as Bovill fire commissioner.
Holt is a 53-year resident of Bovill who has regularly attended city council meetings. She retired after a 35-year career in the U.S. Postal Service.
The appointments will be until the next city election, at which time the position shall be filled for the balance of the original term.