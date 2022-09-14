A 50-acre grass fire along South Tom Beall Road near Lapwai was contained Tuesday afternoon, Lapwai City Fire Chief Bill Skiles said.

The fire started at the shooting range, Skiles said, but the cause was not immediately known. Skiles said no houses or other structures were endangered by the fire, which was brought under control and in the mop-up stages late Tuesday.

The Lapwai City Fire Department, Nez Perce Tribal fire management and Idaho Department of Lands crew from Craigmont responded to the blaze, Skiles said.

