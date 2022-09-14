A 50-acre grass fire along South Tom Beall Road near Lapwai was contained Tuesday afternoon, Lapwai City Fire Chief Bill Skiles said.
The fire started at the shooting range, Skiles said, but the cause was not immediately known. Skiles said no houses or other structures were endangered by the fire, which was brought under control and in the mop-up stages late Tuesday.
The Lapwai City Fire Department, Nez Perce Tribal fire management and Idaho Department of Lands crew from Craigmont responded to the blaze, Skiles said.
Spotty rain fell throughout the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest on Tuesday, but a road and trail closure for Orogrande and vicinity was expanded because of the Williams Creek Fire’s potential for growth, according to fire information officers.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office rescinded on Monday an earlier Level 3 “Go” evacuation order for Orogrande residents. But because the U.S. Forest Service roadway closures remain in effect, residents and the public are not allowed inside the area until the closure order is removed.
The Williams Creek Fire, 5 miles west of Orogrande, is listed as 15,773 acres and 28% contained. There are 180 total personnel on the fire, including 10 engines, two helicopters and three hand crews.
Firefighters continue to mop up residual heat around structures and maintain structure protection on the northern flank of the fire. Dead trees remain a hazard along the 233 and 311 roads and crews are working to remove these trees and clear the roadways.
The Twin Lakes Fire, 23 miles southwest of Elk City, is at 973 acres and 33% contained. Crews are monitoring fire activity and will continue to secure structures and mop up residual heat along the fire’s edge.
The weather is expected to be cooler and wetter in the next few days with winds out of the southwest. Fire behavior will likely dampen with the cloud cover and wet and cool conditions. Creeping and smoldering activity is likely to continue but fire perimeter growth is not expected.