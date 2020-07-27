The annual Great Moscow Food Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the southeast corner of East City Park. Community members are encouraged to drive by and drop off contributions of canned goods, fresh produce, household items or checks and cash.
Check donations can also be sent to the Latah County Human Rights Task Force at P.O. Box 8613, Moscow, Idaho 83843, or donate online at humanrightslatah.org.
The drive is sponsored by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force with assistance from the City of Moscow Human Rights Commission and all contributions will benefit the Moscow Food Bank and the Weekend Food for Kids.