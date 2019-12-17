Gritman Therapy Solutions at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow has added two new physical therapists and two new assistants, and has extended its service hours.
The staff additions include physical therapists Madison Houck and Anna McNamara, and assistants Jadee McGreal and Brandon Neglay.
Houck earned her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Georgia Southern University. She has experience assisting patients with neurological conditions and has a recent certification to help Parkinson’s disease patients with mobility.
McNamara earned her Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of Pittsburgh. She has experience working in a hospital-based pediatric therapy clinic and providing intervention services in the home for pediatric patients.
McGreal is a graduate of Potlatch High School and a former therapy aide at Gritman Therapy Solutions. Neglay is a Moscow High School and University of Idaho graduate and a former therapy aide at Gritman from 2007-11.
Gritman Therapy Solutions is now open until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
For additional information on the new staff members, visit the shortened link bit.ly/2Ejl2nG.