Guido declares run for Pullman City Council

Megan Guido, a 30-year Pullman resident, declared Tuesday she is running for Pullman City Council this year to replace Brandon Chapman in the Ward 3 seat.
In her written announcement, Guido wrote she is running because “Pullman needs proactive governance and inclusive leadership.”
“The world is changing, whether it is the economy, COVID-19, or social justice issues,” she said. “We can see those changes right here in our own city. We need to proactively look at how these changes impact the community we live in and love.”
Guido worked for 21 years at Pullman Regional Hospital in administration and served as the public information officer before leaving earlier this year to start a coaching business for healthcare workers and other professionals.
If elected, she will serve for four years.
Chapman, who began his first and only term with the city in 2018, announced in March he is not seeking reelection.
“I hope this decision my family and I have made to not run again will be met with multiple neighbors and residents vying for this chance to serve on the city council,” Chapman wrote in a press release at the time of his announcement.
Chapman is the director of marketing and communications for Washington State University’s College of Education. He plans to stay in Pullman.
City councilors Dan Records (Ward 2) and Al Sorensen (Ward 1) are also in the last year of their term.
The terms for city councilors Pat Wright (Ward 3), Nathan Weller (Ward 2), Ann Parks (Ward 1) and Eileen Macoll (at large) end in 2023.
The primary election is Aug. 3 and the general election is Nov. 2.