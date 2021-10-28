Halloween is Sunday and more than a few spooky and not-so-spooky events are scheduled for the Palouse in the coming days. Here’s a look at several events worth checking out.
Today
Moscow Eagles’ Haunted Lodge is welcoming guests today through Sunday at 123 N. Main St. in Moscow. The haunted lodge starts each night at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 with a discount if you bring canned food for people or pets. For more, check: facebook.com/events/651827806224682/.
The Palouse Discovery Science Center is putting on spooky science today through Halloween. Some require a reservation, which can be done by emailing frontdesk@palousescience.org with the number of participants and ages for the event. For a complete list of events go to palousescience.net/spookyscience. Costumes are encouraged.
Friday
The Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center have scheduled a downtown trick-or-treat from 3-6 p.m. along Main Street between Third and Sixth streets. There will be pumpkins, face painting and candy to enjoy. Free and open to the public and masks are encouraged.
Saturday
The Moscow Farmers Market will be celebrating the end of the market season and Halloween with a costume contest. The contest is open to everyone, with special photo backdrops for the pictures. A photo release form is required to enter, those younger than 18 need a parent or guardian’s signature.
The Gladish Community & Cultural Center in Pullman will be celebrating Halloween from 4-8 p.m. with trunk-or-treating. To sign up to be a trunker, visit gladishcommunity.org/halloween. The YMCA of the Palouse will be in the gym for a Kid’s Carnival, which is free with a donation to Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse or $2 for those 12 and older without a donation. Children younger than 12 get in free. For those 12 and older, the Pullman Civic Theatre will have a Haunted House. Tickets are $5.
Halloween at the Pullman Depot is from 3-9 p.m. The Depot is located at 330 N. Grand Ave., Kamiaken Street entrance with costume contests starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be cash and prizes for the winners.
The Palouse Folklore Society has a Halloween contra dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Tickets cost $5-$8, costumes are encouraged. For more information, visit plaousefolk.org or call (208) 882-0273.
Sunday
The Colfax Chamber of Commerce has scheduled their third annual trunk-or-treat from 4-7 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Colfax. There will also be a harvest festival, scheduled by the Colfax Baptist Church and a free haunted house from 5-9 p.m. at 34 W. Church St. Local businesses will be handing out candy.
The Eastside Marketplace in Moscow will be having a trunk or treat in the parking lot. The Eastside Marketplace is located at 1420 S. Blaine St. in Moscow. Costumes are encouraged.
Theophilus Tower Trick or Treat returns to the University of Idaho campus from 4-6 p.m. at 1098 W. Sixth St. in Moscow. Face coverings are required for those who want to enter the building.