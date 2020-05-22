Brett Haverstick of Friends of the Clearwater in Moscow is moving on to a new job, according to a news release from the conservation group.
Haverstick, who has been the group’s education and outreach director for a decade, took a job with Wilderness Watch in Missoula, Mont. Haverstick worked on campaigns to stop megaloads along U.S. Highway 12, in opposition to the proposed Lochsa Land Exchange and in support of efforts to breach the four lower Snake River dams to help recover salmon and steelhead.
“Nobody can really replace Brett, the person I jokingly call the most famous man in Moscow,” said Gary Macfarlane, executive director of Friends of the Clearwater. “He is very gregarious, a great organizer and a good friend. The energy and focus he brought to the job was extraordinary. Best of all, he will get to spend time in his beloved wild Clearwater country.”
Haverstick said he plans to continue recreating in the roadless areas of the Clearwater National Forest and working to help keep it untamed.
“There are a lot of wild places in America, but the Clearwater is one of the wildest and I hope it remains that way,” he said.