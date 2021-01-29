Surgery can be scary, especially for children.
A Moscow High School senior hopes the 232 colorful surgical caps he and volunteers recently made “lightens the mood” for young patients heading into surgery at Gritman Medical Center. Children will be able to wear the caps on their heads during a surgical procedure.
Hayden Cash, 17, of Moscow Boy Scouts Troop 344, said the effort was for his BSA Eagle Scout Service Project.
“The original plan was to make about 50 and then I got some overwhelming support,” Cash said.
He said the idea partially stemmed from a recent Eagle Scout project Katrine Cornwall, of BSA girls Troop 333 in Moscow, completed last month. With the help of others, Cornwall made 104 baby blankets for the Gritman Family Birth Center.
Cash said it took one month to make the caps, which were delivered to the Moscow hospital last week. Scouts from Cash’s troop and other volunteers helped Cash produce the caps at his home.
He said family friends donated the cotton fabric used to make the caps and the rest of the material Cash bought from JOANN Fabric and Craft store. In all, Cash estimated spending 125 hours creating the caps.
Cash said the project made him feel proud and he hopes the caps put a smile on children that are in a difficult situation.
Peter Mundt, Gritman director of community relations and marketing, said the caps will also serve as a special memento children can take home after their surgical procedure.
Mundt said people have donated these types of gifts to Gritman before, but the quality and quantity of Cash’s donation is pretty unique.
“It’s another moment for us as a healthcare system to reflect on the generosity of our community,” Mundt said. “And our community has always been generous with us for many, many years. But during COVID and during the pandemic, it’s just become so clear how people want to step up, go the extra mile and do something special not only for the hospital and healthcare, but for patients.”
Bernadine Snyder, Gritman director of surgical services, said Cash even took the time to wash the caps, iron them and package them individually. She said the caps are small, medium and large for children’s different sized heads.
“I thought that was really cool,” said Snyder, who estimated it will take one year or less to use all the caps.
Cash said he hopes to earn his Eagle Scout rank, the highest rank in Scouts BSA, in early spring. It would be the culmination of about 10 years as a scout.
“It kind of brings like an ending chapter in a part of my life,” Cash said.
After graduating from Moscow High in June, Cash said he plans to join the U.S. Navy and work in an air crew.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.