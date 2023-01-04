When the COVID-19 pandemic reached the Inland Northwest almost three years ago, Dr. Max Williams started seeing a change in some of his patients that shocked him: People he had treated successfully for years no longer trusted him.

“I actually lost about a half-dozen patients because they thought I was part of the medical establishment problem, especially with COVID,” the Pullman doctor said. “These patients, I had cared for them for years, and sometimes in the hospital, and saved their lives on multiple occasions. You weren't even sure who you were talking to anymore. It was really quite stunning — quite heartbreaking sometimes.”

For years, Williams said, he had provided his patients with evidence-based advice based on available research. But during the pandemic, for the first time, health care providers across the country were struggling to convince patients a potentially deadly virus was a real threat — or real at all.

Recommended for you