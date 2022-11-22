The Neill Public Library is highlighting Native American Heritage Month by providing literature to uplift Indigenous voices, and youth services manager Rachael Ritter says the conversation about diversity inclusion is bigger than just the library.

On display at the library, patrons can find books and media by Native American creators, as well as listen to an Everybody Reads podcast hosted by Native author Beth Paitote. Everybody Reads is the library’s annual regional common reading program, and this year Piatote discussed her story collection, “The Beadworkers,” and her experience as an Indigenous person in the Northwest, said Jesica Sweedler DeHart, adult services library assistant.

Adding new books to their collection each month, the library tries to provide ways to introduce conversation resources for diversity inclusion, Ritter said. She added that Native American Heritage Month is a great time to feature Indigenous literature, and to help open people’s minds to new stories and new ideas.

