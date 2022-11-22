The Neill Public Library is highlighting Native American Heritage Month by providing literature to uplift Indigenous voices, and youth services manager Rachael Ritter says the conversation about diversity inclusion is bigger than just the library.
On display at the library, patrons can find books and media by Native American creators, as well as listen to an Everybody Reads podcast hosted by Native author Beth Paitote. Everybody Reads is the library’s annual regional common reading program, and this year Piatote discussed her story collection, “The Beadworkers,” and her experience as an Indigenous person in the Northwest, said Jesica Sweedler DeHart, adult services library assistant.
Adding new books to their collection each month, the library tries to provide ways to introduce conversation resources for diversity inclusion, Ritter said. She added that Native American Heritage Month is a great time to feature Indigenous literature, and to help open people’s minds to new stories and new ideas.
In recent years, published works from Indigenous authors have increased, and library Director Dan Owens is proud to have many of these books available to patrons. The library staff wants to have stories that represent the diversity of the community, including Indigenous stories. By adding more titles from a diverse writing pool, the library tries to share all stories from many groups as well as the varied and fascinating lives of individuals, Owens said.
“We strongly feel it’s important to highlight all cultures here at the library, (particularly) those native to our region,” Owens said. “Having library materials that reflect, educate and inspire our entire community is a big part of that.”
Owens said Indigenous cultures have played an important role on the Palouse, and too often the voices of these individuals have been silenced. Native American voices are frequently marginalized, even as Indigenous authors continue to create and fight for the survival of their people and culture. By becoming immersed in Indigenous literature, people can learn and be inspired by the stories Native authors explore.
The library plays an important role in presenting these stories to the community, Owens said. Indigenous stories are most important to the Palouse, and it’s particularly appropriate to celebrate them at this time of year, he said.
Sweedler DeHart recommends adult patrons delve into the “New Native Kitchen: Celebrating Modern Recipes of the American Indian” to learn new approaches to homemade meals and Indigenous foods. She suggests patrons read “Notable Native People: 50 Indigenous Leaders, Dreamers and Changemakers from Past to Present,” “Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years” and “The Beadworkers.” She also recommends the 16 authors Beth Piatote suggests in the Everybody Reads podcast; these authors can be found on the library’s website, and the library will continue to add their works to their collection.
Ritter suggests ages zero to 4 read “We are Water Protectors,” “Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story” and “Look, Grandma! Ni, Elisi!” For ages 5 to 10, she recommends “Ancestor Approved: Intertribal Stories for Kids,” “Shaped by her Hands: Potter Maria Martinez” and “Rez Dogs.” For ages 10 to 13, she recommends “Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians but Were too Afraid to Ask” and “Healer of the Water Monster.”
“We want to have stories from many cultures within the library, representing the many voices that have formed our wonderful community,” Owens said. “And we want to have stories from outside our community as well. We both want to learn from our local stories, and be inspired by stories from all over.”
To learn more about the Neill Public Library or the Everybody Reads podcast, visit bit.ly/3V0QfCa.