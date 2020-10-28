More than half of Whitman County voters have already returned their filled ballots for the general election in November.
With Election Day a week away, Whitman County Auditor Sandy Jamison said 54 percent of ballots have been returned as of Tuesday morning. Election day is Nov. 3.
“That is higher than normal and we’re excited about it,” she said.
By comparison, she said that is already more than the total percentage of local voters who filled ballots for this year’s primary election.
According to data from the Washington Secretary of State’s, counties across Washington are seeing a high percentage of people voting early. As of Monday, eight days away from Election Day, 46 percent of statewide voters had returned their ballots.
That is more than double the percentage of voters who returned their ballots with eight days to go before the 2016 General Election.
Jamison said this is evidence that people are listening to all the messaging from the county and elsewhere asking people to vote early.
She said early voting will allow the Auditor’s Office to report more comprehensive results on Election Day. It will also give her staff more time to deal with any issues such as sorting through ballots with questionable signatures. That process requires her office to contact the voter and ask them to send in another ballot.
Monday was the last day people could register online. Anyone who still needs to register in Washington must do so in person.
They can do so at the Whitman County Elections Office in Colfax, which is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
The office will also offer in-person registration services on Election Day from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Compton Union Building on the Washington State University campus.
Both locations will have COVID-19 safety and security measures. Masks will be required, as will the 6-foot social distancing rule.
Jamison said her office does not want people to visit these locations to simply fill out their ballot, especially if they have already received their ballot in the mail. She is asking voters to fill out their ballots at home to limit the risk of COVID-19.
Ballot drop boxes are located in Pullman and Colfax. They can also be mailed from any USPS location or dropbox.
In Pullman, ballot deposit boxes are located on Paradise Street across from Paradise Street Brewery, on the west entrance to the Compton Union Building, next to the Chinook Student Center entrance on the WSU campus and in the Dissmore’s parking lot.
On Election Day, a staffed ballot deposit box will be located at the Pullman Recreation Center on 190 SE Crestview St.
In Colfax, ballot boxes are located at the Whitman County Election Center and in the alley behind the center.
In Latah County, early voting at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Latah County Elections website.
Polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Some polling locations have been moved or consolidated. Visit idahovotes.gov to find the appropriate polling location.
Absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day. They can be mailed or dropped off at the ballot box in the courthouse parking lot.
