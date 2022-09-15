At 8:15 a.m. Aug. 6, 1945, Keiko Ogura was standing outside in her Hiroshima neighborhood when she saw a bright flash.

“Everything I saw changed to white,” she told the hundreds of people in attendance at the University of Idaho Bruce M. Pitman Center.

That is when the course of world history — and the lives of people in Hiroshima — changed forever.

