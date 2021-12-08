The holiday season is upon us. Here’s a look at coming festivities in the region. Have an event you’d like to see here? Send details to briefs@dnews.com.
Today
Reindeer Game — Through Dec. 20 or until all reindeer are claimed at the Moscow Public Library. Sponsor a reindeer for free and learn their name. For more, contact Stacie Echanove at programming@latahlibrary.org.
Thursday
Moscow Light up the Season Parade — The parade begins at 6 p.m. after the lighting of the Winter Wonderland Tree. The parade will be on Main Street in Moscow. The tree lighting is at Friendship Square.
New Saint Andrews College Christmas Concert — 7:30 p.m. at the North Campus, 112 N. Main St. The theme is sing and rejoice. Free.
Friday
Holiday Make and Take — 4-5 p.m. at the Colfax Library. Children ages 10 and older can craft one gift to give and one to keep. Space is limited. Call (509) 397-4366 to register.
Saturday
Alternative Giving Market on the Palouse — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St. in Moscow. Participants can donate to local charities.
Artists Market — 1-5 p.m. at 130 N. Grand Ave. in Pullman. Ceramics, prints, paintings and crafts for sale
“Glory, Hallelujah!” — 7:30-9:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 207 S. St. Boniface St., in Uniontown. Cost is $8-$20 and proof of vaccination and masks are required.
Dec. 17
“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” — Drinks and dessert start at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. A staged reading at the 1912 Center from the Moscow Community Theater. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or at moscowcommunitytheatre.org. One night only, seats are limited and masks are required.