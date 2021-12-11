The holiday season is upon us. Here’s a look at upcoming festivities in the region. Have an event you’d like to see here? Send details to briefs@dnews.com.
Today
26th annual Potlatch Lighted Christmas Parade and Fireworks — Parade at 5 p.m. and fireworks at 6 p.m. at Scenic 6 Park.
Merry Grinchmas — 1-9 p.m. downtown Pullman, 1-4 p.m. High Street Plaza, ponies, games, Santa and the Grinch. Manny’s Coffee House hot cocoa and caroling. 4-6 p.m. Outdoor movie and s’mores. 6-9 p.m. Pups & Cups Cafe. Gingerbread Bazaar.
Tree lighting in Troy — 5-8 p.m. at Troy City Park. Tree lighting at 6 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand along with food, hot beverages, cookies and other festive treats. There will be carolers and performances by Marilou’s School of Dance and Troy preschoolers.
Alternative Giving Market on the Palouse — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St. in Moscow. Participants can donate to local charities.
Artists Market — 1-5 p.m. at 130 N. Grand Ave. in Pullman. Ceramics, prints, paintings and crafts for sale
“Glory, Hallelujah!” — 7:30-9:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 207 S. St. Boniface St., in Uniontown. Cost is $8-$20 and proof of vaccination and masks are required.
“A Christmas Carol” — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Tickets are free for students, $8-$20 for general admission. Doors open one hour before showtime. Masks required.
Sunday
Christmas Caroling and Chili Dinner — 5 p.m. Palouse Federation Church, 635 N. Bridge St. Meet in the parking lot to head out for caroling through Palouse neighborhoods. Dinner to follow, masks required.
“A Christmas Carol” — 2-4 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Tickets are free for students, $8-$20 for general admission. Doors open one hour before showtime. Masks required.
Wednesday
Blue Christmas Service — 7 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Moscow, 111 S. Jefferson St. An interfaith service of remembrance, there will be reflective music by the Rose Garden Trio and short readings from the Bible and secular authors. For more information call the church office at (208) 882-2022 or email saintmark.moscow@gmail.com.
Friday
“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” — Drinks and dessert start at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. A staged reading at the 1912 Center from the Moscow Community Theater. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or at moscowcommunitytheatre.org. One night only, seats limited and masks required.
Dec. 18
Winter Wonderland Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd. in Pullman. Free to enter, join local crafters and small businesses in the conference room off the restaurant. There will be apparel, jewelry, beauty products and other items for last minute gift shopping. Enter to win a giveaway of a gift basket. For more information contact Cori Purnell at (509) 619-3816.
Moscow Winter Fayre — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Food and artisan vendors.
Gingerbread House Extravaganza! — 11 a.m. to noon Palouse Library, 120 E. Main St. Drop off your entry in the contest. All houses will be displayed in St. Elmo’s windows with prizes for the winners.
Christmas Cookie and Hot Cocoa Station — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Downtown Palouse by City Hall, 120 E. Main St. Festive treats available for everyone. Free.
Santa comes to Palouse — Noon at the Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St. Hosted by the Lions Club. Masks required.
Double-Feature Drive-in Movie — 6 p.m. at the RV Park in Palouse, 490 W. Main St. Bundle up and tune the radio to watch “Charlie Brown’s Christmas” and “Muppets Christmas Carol.”
Dec. 19
Christmas Pageant — 6 p.m. at Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse. An intergenerational pageant with live music and acting. Masks required.