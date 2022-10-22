Nels Reese remembers the first time he met Paul Blanton — he was a 21-year-old architecture student at the University of Idaho and at that moment, he really didn’t like Blanton all that much.
It would be a few years later that Reese would find a mentor and friend in Blanton, when the pair taught together at the university. Reese spoke at Blanton’s memorial Friday, sharing fond memories of his friend.
“We honor him today,” Reese said. “In my own case, I probably would never have been a professor of architecture if not for Paul.”
Blanton was the founding dean of the College of Art and Architecture and was instrumental in the college’s history. He was a mentor, professor and dean throughout his time at the school. He died May 22 in Spokane. He was 92 years old.
Blanton worked at the University of Idaho for 30 years as a professor and dean before retiring in 1989. He served as dean from 1981 to 1989. Blanton would return periodically from 2002-05 when the college was briefly dissolved.
He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1957 and began teaching in 1959 — he received his master’s degree in architecture from the University of California – Berkeley in 1962.
Reese said Blanton would become a close colleague of Theodore Pritchard, who was influential in much of the program’s early years. At the memorial, Reese shared details about Blanton’s life and the work he had done as an architect, which spanned throughout Moscow. Blanton worked with Pritchard on buildings around Moscow while teaching at the university, including the St. Augustine Catholic Center and several homes and apartment buildings.
At the memorial, former co-workers gathered in the Administration Building Auditorium to share memories of Blanton and have a look back at the legacy he left at UI.
Many remembered how Blanton would make them feel welcomed and comfortable. Blanton’s wife, Cynthia Blue-Blanton, said he was a dedicated architect who never stopped working and was also always there for his children and family.
“We are so incredibly grateful for all the things he taught us,” said Ashley Engberg Zucarelli, Blanton’s granddaughter. “I’m so grateful to hear how he made you feel welcome.”
Former students and co-workers described how his office was always open for anyone who wanted to talk.
After retiring from the university, Blanton and his wife of 37 years would move to Spokane, where he would continue to work in architecture and travel. Blanton and Blue-Blanton would be constant traveling companions.
“That spirit I knew of in the 1980s never wavered,” Blue-Blanton said. “We were best friends.”