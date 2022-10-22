Nels Reese remembers the first time he met Paul Blanton — he was a 21-year-old architecture student at the University of Idaho and at that moment, he really didn’t like Blanton all that much.

It would be a few years later that Reese would find a mentor and friend in Blanton, when the pair taught together at the university. Reese spoke at Blanton’s memorial Friday, sharing fond memories of his friend.

“We honor him today,” Reese said. “In my own case, I probably would never have been a professor of architecture if not for Paul.”

