Hope Belschner was named the 2021 Distinguished Young Woman of Moscow on Saturday.
Belschner won awards in each of the five judged categories — scholastic, fitness, self-expression, talent and interview — during the scholarship program at the Moscow High School auditorium. Belschner’s efforts earned $2,350 in college scholarships. She is the daughter of Brent and Sandy Belschner.
First alternate Isabelle Landis won awards in three categories — talent, scholastic and interview — and earned $1,500 in college scholarships. She is the daughter of Greg and Elizabeth Landis.
Second alternate Jessica Smith earned $750 in college scholarships. The daughter of Brent and Juli Smith won the self-expression category and also won the Emmie Law Spirit of DYW award, selected by the program’s participants.
Belschner and Landis are each home-schooled and hope to attend New Saint Andrews College in Moscow. Smith has plans to attend Lewis-Clark State College when she graduates from Moscow High School in 2021.
Erica Pope, the daughter of Nate and Connie Pope, won a fitness award and a $150 scholarship.
Two awards were given in each of the judged categories, with scholarship amounts ranging from $150-$250. The spirit award was for $250.
Belschner advances to participate in the Idaho Distinguished Young Woman program scheduled for October in Idaho Falls.