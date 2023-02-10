House committee hears property tax bills

Josh Tanner

BOISE — Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, is proposing two different options that may remove tax exemptions for nonprofit hospitals in an effort to reduce property tax levy rates.

Other properties that can be exempt from property taxes include churches and nonprofit charitable organizations.

In one proposal, presented to the House Revenue and Tax Committee on Thursday, it would be left to each county board of equalization to determine if its local hospital should be put on the property tax rolls.