The Legislature that came to roost

FILE — A man runs along West Jefferson Street past the Idaho Capitol Building in Boise.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

BOISE — The House failed to pass a resolution Thursday that would have put on the ballot a question if the threshold to get an initiative or referendum on the ballot should be significantly increased.

House members voted 39-31 in favor of SJR 101, but it needed a two-thirds majority to approve the resolution. The resolution would have put to voters whether Idaho should require signatures from 6% of voters in all 35 legislative districts to put an initiative on the ballot. Currently, the law requires 6% of registered voters in 18 of 35 total districts; these signatures are required to be collected in 60 days.

If passed, it would have amended the state’s constitution.