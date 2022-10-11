The University of Idaho’s largest endowment in its history was gifted an additional $2 million from the Huckabay family last month to help support its WWAMI Medical Education students.

The Durward and Susan Huckabay Foundation Scholarship Endowment now sits at $14 million with the additional contribution. The scholarship endowment helps fund medical education and training for students in Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho.

Adrienne Fairbanks, an Idaho WWAMI student and mother of four, said she first decided to pursue medicine because of her experience caring for her grandmother in her teenage years, and later work in public health.

