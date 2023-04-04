Huerta: ‘Who’s going to defend our democracy?’

Civil rights icon Dolores Huerta delivered a keynote address on “Amplifying the Voices of Farmworkers” at the CUB auditorium at Washington State University on Monday, urging students to take action and stand up against systemic oppression.

Huerta, now 92 years old, is an American Labor leader and civil rights activist who has long advocated for farmworkers, women, the LGBTQ community and Mexican-American immigrants. She is also co-founder of the United Farm Workers union, alongside César Chávez.

“Google the map of the United States before 1848,” Huerta said. “What do you find out? That one third of the United States was Mexico — people from Mexico, from Guatemala, this is their home.”

