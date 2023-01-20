A Spokane woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her son, decapitating him and dumping his body in Whitman County.

Christine Catelli, 58, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on Sunday after confessing to shooting and killing her 35-year-old son, decapitating him and dumping his body near Rock Lake in St. John in northern Whitman County, according to a Spokesman-Review article. She was charged with suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly killing her son, who was identified Thursday morning as Chase Catelli.

Brett Myers, Whitman County sheriff, said his agency assisted Spokane County deputies, the main investigating agency, in locating the human remains. He added the alleged murder and dumping took place in the summer. Annie Pillers, Whitman County coroner, confirmed Chase Catelli was found Sunday and his name was released to the public Thursday. Catelli’s cause of death was multiple gunshots and was ruled a homicide, according to a news release distributed Thursday by Pillers.

