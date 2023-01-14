A Washington hunting and conservation group said this week it intends to sue Gov. Jay Inslee for failing to maintain a balance of perspectives on the state’s Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Washingtonians for Wildlife Conservation charge that the governor, when selecting commissioners to serve on the nine-member panel, hasn’t followed the direction laid out in Washington code.

The group said Inslee’s recent appointments to the commission have made decisions that harm hunters and some wildlife populations, and favor predators and anti-hunters.

