Colleagues, family and friends praised the bravery and service of Lt. Brannon Jordan, who on Thursday celebrated the end of his 32-year career with the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Richie Skiles said Jordan was a mentor to him ever since Skiles joined the department in 1996. He praised Jordan for his ability to keep a level head during every emergency call they responded to together.
“I would go through any door with him,” Skiles said.
Keeping with tradition, Skiles and Chief Deputy Tim Besst gifted Jordan his service weapon during the celebration held at the Latah County Fairgrounds. They also presented him with a wood carved American flag.
“He’s the guy,” Skiles said. “And I will miss him more than anybody ever knows.”
Along the wall were photos of Jordan, as well as various certificates and medals he earned in his career, including a Purple Heart.
Jordan was injured in the line of duty during one of Moscow’s darkest days. He responded to the Latah County Courthouse on May 19, 2007, when a shooter began firing on the Sheriff’s Office.
Moscow Police Officer Lee Newbill, Crystal Hamilton, and Paul Bauer were killed. Jordan was shot through the wrist, back and thigh.
Jordan’s wife, Belen, said this was the one time Jordan almost did not come home. She is grateful that he always did.
“There has been a lot of hard days and very long nights waiting for the person that you love so much to come home,” she said. “And I want to thank my husband for coming home every time.”
Jordan thanked Belen and his children, Braden and Harmoney, for giving him “the courage to do my daily duties in law enforcement every day.”
Jordan said law enforcement officers are called on to put themselves between the bad people and their victims.
“We must do this without hesitation even under great personal cost,” he said. “This is our sworn duty, it’s our moral duty and it’s what our citizens expect us to do. My family and I know these risks very well.”
Jordan credited his coworkers, whom he called “some of the finest men and women in law enforcement in Latah County,” for giving him a rewarding career.
“I wish I had the words to truly express how much it has meant to me to serve the citizens of Latah County,” he said. “It has truly been the defining experience of my life.”
Braden said he will miss his father driving him to school in a patrol car. Most of all, he will miss the way his dad served the public.
“I can say, ‘My dad saved lives,’ which is true,” he said. “I am going to miss that. He has saved so many lives and that’s really special to me.”
Harmoney called him a good man and father, as well as “an amazing cop.”
“I am so proud of you,” she said.
