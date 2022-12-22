Frigid temperatures chilled large swaths of the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday and are forecast to do so for the rest of the week, as dangerous winter weather conditions continue to grip the region and other parts of the country.

Wednesday night will likely be the coldest night of the season so far in northwestern Washington, with easterly winds bringing wind chills to subzero temperatures in some areas, the National Weather Service said.

The agency also warned that wind chills today could plunge to zero degrees in Portland, Ore., and could potentially plummet to 25 degrees below zero in parts of the Cascades in northern Oregon and southern Washington. Those mountainous areas could receive as much as 5 inches of snow and nearly half an inch of ice, with wind gusts possibly topping 70 mph above the tree line, the agency said.

