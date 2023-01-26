Idaho AG joins parole program lawsuit

Raul Labrador

BOISE — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced his office joined a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration over the expansion of a parole program for Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Cubans, an action the administration took in early January.

The White House’s announcement said the program will provide a lawful and streamlined way for qualifying nationals of those countries to apply to come to the United States without having to make the dangerous journey to the border.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the release that the program would provide humanitarian relief while enforcing U.S. laws.

