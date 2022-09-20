North central Idaho wheat farmers are the big winners in a $576 million export agreement that was signed between the Idaho Wheat Commission and the Taiwan Flour Mills Association on Monday.

During a signing ceremony at the Idaho Capitol in Boise the Taiwan Flour Mills Association agreed to buy 1.8 million metric tons, or 66.1 million bushels, of Idaho wheat between 2023 and 2024.

Clark Hamilton, chairperson of the Idaho Wheat Commission, said the importance of maintaining the trade relationship with Taiwan “cannot be overstated. We greatly value the Taiwan Flour Mills friendship and commitment over the past 40 years and look forward to cooperation in the years to come.”

Tags

Recommended for you