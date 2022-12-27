Idaho cobalt mining: The costs of U.S. green energy

Roads at the Jervois site connect mine buildings, tailings ponds and the mine itself, unpictured and on the right.

 Ian Max Stevenson/Idaho Statesman

Rising over the River of No Return that winds through Central Idaho’s city of Challis, the dry landscape wrinkles with beige hills, beyond which the Salmon River Mountains mark entry into one of the largest wild areas in the contiguous U.S. Under its surface lies value attracting international interests.

During an October flight into the backcountry, forests of Douglas fir and lodgepole pine trees carpeted the higher elevations and softened the pointed peaks of this rugged land. Veins of golden cottonwood leaves that line creeks and shallow ravines revealed the autumn season in a region with volcanic origins, which has drawn miners for more than a century.

But the veins beneath this expanse juxtapose the pursuit for minerals critical to a green future with a history of environmental damage.

Tags

Recommended for you