Although the overall crime rate in the state of Idaho decreased in 2022, the number of offenses increased by 3%.

The number of Group A offenses was 79,347 in the state in 2022, compared to 77,033 in 2021, according to Idaho State Police Uniform Crime Reporting data released this month. Group A offenses include crimes against person, property and society. Group B offenses are reported only when an arrest is made and include disorderly conduct, DUI, nonviolent family offenses, trespassing and liquor law violations.

However, the crime rate in Idaho — per 100,000 people — continued its downward trend. It was 4,093.2 in 2022, compared to 4,8282.3 in 2021, and the highest in the last five years was 5,028.8 in 2018, according to the crime report.

