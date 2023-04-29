In cyber world, no lack of options

Lisa Grow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Idaho Power, speaks to an audience Friday during University of Idaho’s Engineering Design EXPO inside Idaho Central Credit Union Arena in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Students from around the region descended upon the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena in Moscow for Idaho Cyber Range Day on Friday.

University of Idaho students who spent the last year in their senior capstone project had set up tables to display their research, which covered mechanical, civil, electrical and chemical engineering topics.

The keynote address was given by Idaho Power CEO and Vandal alumna Lisa Grow. Grow took over as the CEO in June 2020 and shared some of what Idaho Power was doing for the future. Grow said she got into engineering to solve problems and because she was curious about how things worked.