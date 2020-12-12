Final fall 2020 statewide results of Idaho’s early reading test, the Idaho Reading Indicator, have been released. The final results released Friday by the Idaho Department of Education include a breakdown by district and school, as well as performance by student demographic groups.
About half — 49.6 percent — of Idaho’s K-3 students were assessed “at grade level,” down from 54.7 percent last year. Individual grades’ scores at grade level were: kindergarten — 43.4 percent (up from 42.3 percent last fall); first grade — 41.7 percent (48.9 percent last fall); second grade — 54.3 percent (62.9 percent last fall); and third grade — 58.3 percent (64 percent last fall).
In its fourth year of administration, the IRI is given to all K-3 public school students each fall and spring and measures five foundational reading skills. Student scores are reported in three tiers: at grade level; near grade level; and below grade level.
The public can access local district and school results, along with the statewide results, on the State Department website at bit.ly/3471GQ9.