Idaho’s hospitals are feeling the strain from the “tripledemic” of respiratory syncytial virus, flu and COVID-19, officials said in a news conference Thursday.

Dr. Jim Souza, chief physician executive at St. Luke’s Health System in Boise, said St. Luke’s providers have moved to a contingency level of care, and patients will likely wait longer for treatment or hospital beds.

In the pediatric wards, Souza said, the hospital had to cancel elective surgeries, move some bigger children to adult ICUs, manage some children at home with oxygen and oximeters, and ration several types of drugs. Those drugs aren’t being withheld when necessary, he said, but doctors are being asked to look into alternative options when possible.

