Idaho is almost done removing all ineligible recipients from Medicaid
The state of Idaho is almost done removing people from Medicaid whom state health officials flagged — either for being ineligible for the program, or not replying to the state’s requests for new information.

A federal law during the COVID-19 pandemic stopped states from removing people from Medicaid. States may now remove people who no longer qualify. But Idaho didn’t stop processing renewals for people on Medicaid during the pandemic, and instead of removing ineligible people from the program during the renewal process, state officials flagged them as likely to be removed.

The state health department flagged about 153,000 people in that time — either because they didn’t respond to the state’s requests for their information, or their records showed they were ineligible for Medicaid. Those people became what Idaho called the “Medicaid Protection” population.

