BOISE — A new group in Idaho is looking to push back against some of the extreme viewpoints that have gained traction in the state.

Headlined by moderate members of the business and law enforcement communities, Idaho Leaders United is a statewide coalition created to denounce violent political extremism, bigotry and discrimination.

Founding members of the ILU are prominent local and regional names: Ball Ventures Ahlquist CEO Tommy Ahlquist; Saint Alphonsus President and CEO Odette Bolano; retired Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney; retired Brigadier General and Idaho Air National Guard Bill Shawver; Gross Farms CEO Doug Gross; and Ball Ventures CEO Cortney Liddiard.