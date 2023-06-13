BOISE — The Idaho Legislature’s Medicaid Managed Care Task Force discussed the program’s growing budget, how it could contract with a managed care organization, and challenges faced by the division at its first meeting Monday.

The task force was created to look at how potentially implementing managed care — or contracting with a third party to administer and oversee Medicaid benefits — could reduce costs in the program. The group is required to report its findings by Jan. 31, 2024, with potential policy recommendations.

One of the dominating debates of the 2023 legislative session was the ballooning price tag of Medicaid over the last couple of years; this year’s budget came in at $4.5 billion, which some lawmakers were concerned wouldn’t fully pay some of the bills.

