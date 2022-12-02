Idaho Republicans choose Moyle as new House speaker

Reps. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, and Mike Moyle, R-Star, talk during the House session on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Monks and Moyle are both hoping to be the Idaho House’s next speaker. smiller@idahostatesman.com

 Idaho Statesman file

BOISE — Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, is the new speaker of the Idaho House, one of the most powerful political positions in state government.

Republicans elected Moyle, formerly House majority leader, during a private meeting Wednesday, after he won reelection for his 13th legislative term last month. He assumed the position Thursday as lawmakers were sworn in before the legislative session begins next month.

Moyle replaces longtime House Speaker Scott Bedke, who was elected lieutenant governor in the Nov. 8 general election. Bedke replaces Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who unsuccessfully ran against Gov. Brad Little.

