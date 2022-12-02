Idaho Republicans choose Moyle as new House speaker

BOISE — Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, is the new speaker of the Idaho House, one of the most powerful political positions in state government.
Republicans elected Moyle, formerly House majority leader, during a private meeting Wednesday, after he won reelection for his 13th legislative term last month. He assumed the position Thursday as lawmakers were sworn in before the legislative session begins next month.
Moyle replaces longtime House Speaker Scott Bedke, who was elected lieutenant governor in the Nov. 8 general election. Bedke replaces Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who unsuccessfully ran against Gov. Brad Little.
Moyle previously told the Idaho Statesman his primary goal is unity among Republicans.
“We’ve got a caucus that’s been pretty bifurcated the last couple of years,” Moyle said by phone. “I think there’s a way to unite everybody.”
The speaker is responsible for selecting powerful committee chairs and overseeing the House’s daily activities. Lawmakers who chair House committees have the ability to consider and provide hearings for legislation, the first steps before getting a bill debated and passed on the floor.
House Republicans also selected four caucus leadership positions. Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, formerly majority caucus chair, is the new House majority leader, according to a news release from House Republican leaders.
Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, becomes assistant majority leader, replacing Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, who ran for speaker against Moyle. Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, was selected majority caucus chair.
In the Senate, GOP leadership positions remained unchanged, Idaho Education News reported. Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, survived a challenge from Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian.
Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, remains Senate majority leader, while Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, keeps her position as assistant majority leader. Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, will again be majority caucus chair.
Wintrow elected Senate minority leader
Senate Democrats on Wednesday also elected Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, their new minority leader, following the retirement of Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum.
“I will continue to work hard to collaborate on meaningful solutions that address the needs of the people of Idaho, such as quality public education, lowering property taxes and protecting access to public lands,” Wintrow said in a news release.
Sen. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, who moves to the Senate from the House, will be the new minority leader, and Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, will remain caucus chair.
House Democrats reelected Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, House minority leader, a position she’s held since 2019. Rep. Lauren Necochea D-Boise, will remain assistant minority leader.
Democrats also elected Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, minority caucus chair to replace former Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, who did not seek reelection.
“I’ll continue to ensure that our caucus has legislative success, that we advocate on behalf of all Idaho families and for Idaho values,” Burns said in a news release.