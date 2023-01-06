The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld that the state’s abortion bans are constitutional, with two justices dissenting.

In an opinion released Thursday afternoon, a 3-2 majority denied requests to block Idaho’s three abortion bans in Planned Parenthood v. State of Idaho, which combined three challenges to the laws into one case.

In a summary of the opinion, the court states it cannot support the conclusion that the right to abortion is protected in the Inalienable Rights Clause, in the territorial laws of Idaho, or the state Constitution.

