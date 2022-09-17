Newly released census data indicates Idaho had the second-largest reduction in its uninsured population in the nation over the past three years.

The American Community Survey data comes at a time when the Idaho Legislature is preparing to review and possibly modify Medicaid expansion, which is the program that’s largely responsible for the decrease in the state’s uninsured population.

Voters approved the Medicaid expansion initiative in 2018, after several years of inaction by the Idaho Legislature. The program provides health care services for people earning between 100% and 138% of the federal poverty level.

Tags

Recommended for you