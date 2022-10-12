Idaho high school and college students told legislators Tuesday they want more trade programs, financial aid and student advisers as they embark on their postsecondary education journey.

House Speaker Scott Bedke and Reps. Lori McCann, Brandon Mitchell and Caroline Troy attended an education roundtable discussion at the University of Idaho’s D.A. Huckabay M.D. Medical Education Building. Local business leaders also joined the discussion.

Martha Smith, a UI student from Kooskia, said a four-year college education is not always a possibility for students who come from small rural towns like hers.

