BOISE — A regional Planned Parenthood organization has filed a third lawsuit over Idaho’s anti-abortion laws and the latest targets the state’s ban on abortions for pregnancies beyond six weeks of gestation.

Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky was joined by family medicine Dr. Caitlin Gustafson in the lawsuit filed Monday.

They are asking the Idaho Supreme Court to overturn the ban because they say it is vague and unconstitutional. They also want the high court to hear arguments in the case on Aug. 3 — the same day the court is scheduled to hear arguments in the other two lawsuits.

Recommended for you