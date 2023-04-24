The Idaho Supreme Court decided Monday to dismiss a petition to vacate a Latah County Court’s gag order regarding the Moscow quadruple homicide case.

A coalition of media companies, including the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, went to the Idaho Supreme Court to push back against a gag order signed by Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall that prohibits law enforcement and attorneys from speaking publicly about the case of suspect Bryan Kohberger.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.