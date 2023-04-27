Funding for K-12 public schools in Idaho will be based on average daily attendance next school year — a return to the model used prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Idaho State Board of Education announced Wednesday it will temporarily extend enrollment-based funding through the current fiscal year, which ends in the summer once school is out.

The return to average daily attendance is expected to decrease public school funding statewide by more than $100 million for the 2023-24 school year. The board will discuss the issue further late this spring, according to a news release from the Idaho State Board of Education.

