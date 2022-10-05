The Idaho State Tax Commission has a new online tool to help track their 2022 special tax rebate.

The Idaho Legislature approved the rebate during the Sept. 1 special session. It amounts to $300 for individual tax filers or $600 for joint filers, or 10% of their 2020 income tax, whichever is greater.

The rebate will automatically be sent to people who were full-year Idaho residents for 2020 and 2021, and who filed income tax returns for those years. Those who filed Form 24 to get the grocery credit refund also qualify.

