The Idaho State Tax Commission has a new online tool to help track their 2022 special tax rebate.
The Idaho Legislature approved the rebate during the Sept. 1 special session. It amounts to $300 for individual tax filers or $600 for joint filers, or 10% of their 2020 income tax, whichever is greater.
The rebate will automatically be sent to people who were full-year Idaho residents for 2020 and 2021, and who filed income tax returns for those years. Those who filed Form 24 to get the grocery credit refund also qualify.
The State Tax Commission is issuing rebates to taxpayers in the order in which it received their 2021 income tax returns. About 75,000 rebates are going out weekly.
People can track the status of their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. They’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number or their 2021 income tax return.
The online tool is available 24 hours a day and is the fastest way to determine a rebate’s status. It shows the same information that the tax commission can give over the phone. Taxpayers should keep checking the tool because it updates as the agency gets closer to sending their rebate.
Taxpayers need to file the required tax returns by Dec. 31 in order to be eligible for the rebate. The commission expects to issue about 800,000 rebates worth up to $500 million by the end of March 2023.