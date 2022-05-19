The average price for a gallon of gas hit a record high of $4.57 on Wednesday in both Idaho and the United States, according to AAA Idaho.
Idaho’s average is 7 cents more than a week ago and 17 cents more than a month ago, according to news release from AAA. The national average is 17 cents more than a week ago and 48 cents more than a month ago.
The high cost of crude oil, which makes up more than half of the price of finished gasoline, continues to be the primary reason for the soaring prices, according to AAA.
“If the current trend continues, some drivers will have to make some really hard choices about how to budget for expensive fuel and still pull off a family road trip this spring and summer,” said Matthew Conde, of AAA Idaho.