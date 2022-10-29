With less than two weeks to go before the Nov. 8 general election, the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office has unveiled a new website where voters can report election misinformation.

The site encourages Idahoans to be aware of election misinformation and to report anything they see on social media sites that appears to be inaccurate or misleading.

Examples of election misinformation could involve anything from election dates to mail ballot rules, ballot information, polling place hours, election night reporting, voting technology or poll watchers.

