With less than two weeks to go before the Nov. 8 general election, the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office has unveiled a new website where voters can report election misinformation.
The site encourages Idahoans to be aware of election misinformation and to report anything they see on social media sites that appears to be inaccurate or misleading.
Examples of election misinformation could involve anything from election dates to mail ballot rules, ballot information, polling place hours, election night reporting, voting technology or poll watchers.
“Idahoans are paying close attention to the Nov. 8 election, but so are those seeking to interfere with our elections by spreading misinformation,” said Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. “With this new web service, Idaho voters can report social media posts that appear to be misleading, either accidentally or by intent.”
Once any misinformation is reported, Denney said, his cybersecurity team will evaluate the website.
If it’s determined that the social media post is trying to disenfranchise voters and undermine our democracy, he said, the report could eventually be forwarded to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for further action.
Denney said U.S. intelligence officials are unanimous in warning of foreign and domestic actors spreading misinformation before the Nov. 8 election.
“This new web service was created to provide Idaho voters with a single, nonpartisan location to report social media posts that seek to destroy the integrity of Idaho elections,” he said.