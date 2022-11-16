Despite a nearly 50% turnover in membership, veteran lawmakers expect the Idaho Legislature to consider a number of critical and contentious issues next year.

About 60 of the 105 newly elected and reelected state lawmakers are in Lewiston this week for the North Idaho Legislative Tour, sponsored by the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Although the coming House and Senate leadership elections are getting a lot of attention right now, lawmakers are also looking at the 2023 session as an opportunity to tackle some major policy matters.

