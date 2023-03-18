Idaho voter registration bill faces scrutiny

,

BOISE — A bill meant to add consistency and strengthen the identification requirements for voter registration and voting was sent to the House for potential amendments Friday, after pointed questioning of the secretary of state.

The House State Affairs Committee went at ease prior to voting. A couple of members took aside the bill sponsors, and then the committee, without further discussion, voted unanimously to send it to general orders — which is the process by which bills may be amended on the House floor. However, it’s likely a new bill on the subject with adjustments will return to the committee instead, said one of the sponsors, Secretary of State Phil McGrane.

McGrane and Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, presented HB 126, which would designate valid photo identification and residency information that can be used for registration and voting. It also removes the option to use student ID for voting but requires the transportation department to provide a free photo identification to qualifying individuals for voting and registration.