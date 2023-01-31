Idaho’s wolf population declined 13% last year but state wildlife managers weren’t immediately able to say what caused the decline.

According to an Idaho Fish and Game News release, the state had an estimated 1,337 gray wolves in 2022. That is 206 fewer than the 2021 estimate of 1,543. The population had been stable for three years, averaging 1,548 from 2019 to 2021.

Ed Schriever, the state’s retiring wildlife boss, welcomed the news. They agency wants to reduce the population to about 500 animals.

